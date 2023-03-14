Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PM Looks For Excuses When Retailers Need Solutions

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 7:39 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The PM is claiming retail crime rates are up because more thefts and shoplifting are being reported. What he fails to admit is that there’s so much crime a lot of these reports aren’t even being investigated,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Speaking to Mike Hosking this morning, Chris Hipkins said “Let’s just look at the data. The biggest increase in retail crime is in shoplifting and theft under $500. We have to understand that one of the reasons we’re seeing that is that we’ve made it a lot easier for those businesses to report it so we’re seeing a lot more reporting.” He went on to say, “The fact that those businesses are reporting more of the crimes being committed, gives police more tools to tackle it.”

“There might well be more of these crimes being reported, but that doesn’t mean the reports are leading to justice for the victims. Written Parliamentary Questions show that Police are closing 37 per cent of thefts (under $500) and 45 per cent of shoplifting incidents (under $500) to focus on more serious offending.

“‘being closed’ means that the Police have chosen to not undertake any investigation because of work prioritisation.

“The PM is searching for excuses when he should be providing answers.

“As a local MP, I’ve gone through periods where every time I return from Parliament I go and visit the latest victims of retail crime. Retailers have been calling for more action for the best part of a year, which is why ACT released its law and order policy document focussed on retail crime in August 2022.

“The Government needs to show a clear pathway of consequences for young offenders, from instant practical penalties as proposed by ACT, to ankle bracelets for offenders, to secure facilities to keep offenders in if they do not comply with earlier sanctions. It then needs to get them back to school or employment.

“It’s time we sent a message to New Zealand that crime will be punished, that if you’re willing to take part in rehabilitation you will be given another chance but most importantly that victims are at the heart of the justice system.

“ACT will keep proposing positive solutions to ensure all New Zealanders feel safe and that we have real change.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>



National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>



Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 