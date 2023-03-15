Parliament

Scholarships Propel Kiwi Students To NASA

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Stuart Nash

Minister for Economic Development

The Government continues to invest in New Zealand’s burgeoning space industry, today announcing five scholarships for Kiwi Students to undertake internships at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California.

Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash congratulated Michaela Dobson (University of Auckland), Leah Albrow (University of Canterbury) and Jack Naish, Celine Jane and Daniel Wrench (all of Victoria University of Wellington) on their selection during a ceremony at Parliament today.

“Our space industry will be shaped by the next generation. That’s why it gives me such great pleasure to announce this group of young Kiwi students selected under NASA JPL’s Visiting Student Research Programme,” Stuart Nash said.

“After two years of online internships, this cohort is the first to intern at the JPL campus in Pasadena, California – a place of great significance to New Zealand.

“Kiwi-born aerospace engineer and scientist Sir William Pickering served 22 years as Director of NASA JPL. He led the successful effort to place the first US satellite, Explorer 1, into Earth’s orbit and I am proud to see his vision and passion live on in young Kiwis today.”

The ceremony coincided with the visit of NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy who are touring New Zealand and meeting with the New Zealand Space Agency, part of the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

“It is an honour to welcome NASA’s leadership to our shores to see first-hand this country’s innovative and thriving space sector.

“Through the Artemis Accords and recent Framework Agreement signed between the New Zealand and US governments, our relationship with NASA continues to offer new opportunities for space science, technology and cooperation on a global scale,” Stuart Nash said.

Notes for Editors:

· The five student interns were selected, by the New Zealand Space Agency and NASA JPL, from a pool of applicants studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects at post-graduate level.

· Each will spend approximately 16 weeks at NASA’s JPL working alongside a NASA mentor on projects ranging from the search for ancient microbial life on Mars to development of control algorithms for a snake-like, self-propelled robot designed to explore Saturn’s sixth largest moon. The first students will travel to NASA to begin their internships later this month.

· Four of the five scholarships are funded by Government, and each covers the full costs of the internship, including airfares to the United States, accommodation, living expenses and visa-related fees.

· The fifth scholarship, known as the Alexander J. Willoughby Fellowship, is privately funded.

