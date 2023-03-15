Stuart Nash Unfit To Remain As A Minister

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins should immediately sack Stuart Nash from his remaining portfolios, National deputy leader Nicola Willis says.

“Mr Nash has shown a string of significant errors in judgement and seems to show no remorse.

“His actions and comments have shown contempt for important principles of Police and judicial independence. Both make him unfit to remain as a Minister in any portfolio, not just as Police Minister.

“Mr Hipkins is now making an error of judgement himself through his half measure of only accepting Mr Nash’s resignation as Police Minister. Mr Hipkins is not only soft on crime but also soft on his Ministers too.

“He should immediately relieve Mr Nash of all of his remaining ministerial positions.”

