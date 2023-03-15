Stuart Nash Unfit To Remain As A Minister
Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins should immediately sack
Stuart Nash from his remaining portfolios, National deputy
leader Nicola Willis says.
“Mr Nash has shown a
string of significant errors in judgement and seems to show
no remorse.
“His actions and comments have shown
contempt for important principles of Police and judicial
independence. Both make him unfit to remain as a Minister in
any portfolio, not just as Police Minister.
“Mr
Hipkins is now making an error of judgement himself through
his half measure of only accepting Mr Nash’s resignation
as Police Minister. Mr Hipkins is not only soft on crime but
also soft on his Ministers too.
“He should
immediately relieve Mr Nash of all of his remaining
ministerial
positions.”
