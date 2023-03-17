I Would Have Sacked Stuart Nash By Now

Chris Hipkins needs to show leadership and remove Stuart Nash from Cabinet immediately, Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon says.

“A breach of the Cabinet Manual is very serious. Mr Hipkins has failed to show leadership and remove Mr Nash despite serious, repeated breaches.

“This would not be tolerated under a National Government I lead. New Zealanders expect Ministers to hold themselves to the highest standards. It is clear Mr Hipkins does not hold himself or his Ministers to the high standard Kiwis should expect of them.

“Not only is Mr Hipkins soft on crime but he is soft on his Ministers too. Mr Nash’s repeated breaches are very serious and for the Prime Minister to simply say it won’t happen again is not good enough.

“If Mr Nash was in my Cabinet he would have been sacked by now.”

© Scoop Media

