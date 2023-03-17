I Would Have Sacked Stuart Nash By Now
Friday, 17 March 2023, 1:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Chris Hipkins needs to show leadership and remove Stuart
Nash from Cabinet immediately, Leader of the Opposition
Christopher Luxon says.
“A breach of the Cabinet
Manual is very serious. Mr Hipkins has failed to show
leadership and remove Mr Nash despite serious, repeated
breaches.
“This would not be tolerated under a
National Government I lead. New Zealanders expect Ministers
to hold themselves to the highest standards. It is clear Mr
Hipkins does not hold himself or his Ministers to the high
standard Kiwis should expect of them.
“Not only is
Mr Hipkins soft on crime but he is soft on his Ministers
too. Mr Nash’s repeated breaches are very serious and for
the Prime Minister to simply say it won’t happen again is
not good enough.
“If Mr Nash was in my Cabinet he
would have been sacked by
now.”
