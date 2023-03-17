Education New Zealand | Manapou Ki Te Ao – New Chair And Member

Hon Jan Tinetti

Minister of Education

Minister of Education, Hon Jan Tinetti, has announced appointments to the Board of Education New Zealand | Manapou ki te Ao. Tracey Bridges is joining the Board as the new Chair and Dr Therese Arseneau will be a new member. Current members Dr Linda Sissons CNZM and Daniel Wilson have been reappointed.

Minister Tinetti says ‘Tracey and Therese are great additions to the Board. They bring economic development and tertiary education sector expertise, and will work well with the other members as strong governors and sector leaders’.

Tracey Bridges takes over from Hon Steve Maharey CNZM who decided not to seek reappointment in June 2022. Minister Tinetti has thanked Mr Maharey for his leadership, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had a severe impact on international education. She has also thanked Mr Maharey for continuing as Chair while the appointment process was completed.

Dr Sissons will continue to offer her expertise in tertiary education. Daniel Wilson, Principal of Nayland College in Nelson, will continue providing his expertise around international education in secondary schools.

The Board is responsible for Education New Zealand’s role in the rebuild and further development of international education under the New Zealand International Education Strategy 2022-2030. Minster Tinetti says she is looking forward to engaging with the Board.

Tracey Bridges and Dr Arseneau will take up their roles in April.

