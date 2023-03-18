Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Mike Butterick Selected As National’s Candidate In Wairarapa

Saturday, 18 March 2023, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Masterton farmer Mike Butterick has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate for Wairarapa in the 2023 General Election.

“I’m thrilled to be selected as National’s candidate for Wairarapa. This is my home and I want to make it even better as its next local MP in Chris Luxon’s National team,” says Mr Butterick.

“With a cost-of-living crisis and skyrocketing interest rates fueled by Labour’s economic mismanagement and extra spending of $1 billion per week, families in the Wairarapa electorate are struggling to get by. People here work incredibly hard but they’re wondering how on earth they’re going to find hundreds of dollars a week more to cover the mortgage or rent. That’s before they fill up the gas tank or the shopping trolley, made even harder by the fact grocery prices are rising at the highest rate in 33 years.

“I’m standing for National because it’s the only party that can strengthen our economy so we can reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, restore law and order, build infrastructure and deliver better health and education and the only party with the ability to actually deliver. We’ll get the cost of living under control so people in the Wairarapa electorate can get ahead.

“I’ll be working hard to meet as many people as possible, hearing from them about their issues, and talking to them about how National will deliver, like with our new FamilyBoost policy, which provides up to $75 per week in tax rebates to help with the cost of childcare.

“National backs famers. As a Wairarapa farmer myself, I know how important our primary sector is to the economy, both here in the Wairarapa electorate and across New Zealand. Alongside our National team, I’ll advocate for farmers and farming communities to be able to get on with what they do best, without being burdened with more unworkable regulations.

“Wairarapa is where my wife Rachel and I chose to raise our kids and I’ll work tirelessly to earn the support of our region to advocate for it as its next National MP.”

Authorised by W Durning, 41 Pipitea St, Wellington

Biographical notes

Masterton-based sheep and beef farmer Mike Butterick began his farming career shepherding in Canterbury before moving to Wairarapa more than 30 years ago.

Mike currently serves on the board of Wings Over Wairarapa and as an executive member of the Wairarapa Water Users group. He is also a member of the Wairarapa Federated Farmers’ executive.

Mike and his wife Rachel have four children.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Firing Stuart Nash, Plus A Music Playlist


Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>


 
 

National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>



Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 