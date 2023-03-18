Mike Butterick Selected As National’s Candidate In Wairarapa

Masterton farmer Mike Butterick has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate for Wairarapa in the 2023 General Election.

“I’m thrilled to be selected as National’s candidate for Wairarapa. This is my home and I want to make it even better as its next local MP in Chris Luxon’s National team,” says Mr Butterick.

“With a cost-of-living crisis and skyrocketing interest rates fueled by Labour’s economic mismanagement and extra spending of $1 billion per week, families in the Wairarapa electorate are struggling to get by. People here work incredibly hard but they’re wondering how on earth they’re going to find hundreds of dollars a week more to cover the mortgage or rent. That’s before they fill up the gas tank or the shopping trolley, made even harder by the fact grocery prices are rising at the highest rate in 33 years.

“I’m standing for National because it’s the only party that can strengthen our economy so we can reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, restore law and order, build infrastructure and deliver better health and education and the only party with the ability to actually deliver. We’ll get the cost of living under control so people in the Wairarapa electorate can get ahead.

“I’ll be working hard to meet as many people as possible, hearing from them about their issues, and talking to them about how National will deliver, like with our new FamilyBoost policy, which provides up to $75 per week in tax rebates to help with the cost of childcare.

“National backs famers. As a Wairarapa farmer myself, I know how important our primary sector is to the economy, both here in the Wairarapa electorate and across New Zealand. Alongside our National team, I’ll advocate for farmers and farming communities to be able to get on with what they do best, without being burdened with more unworkable regulations.

“Wairarapa is where my wife Rachel and I chose to raise our kids and I’ll work tirelessly to earn the support of our region to advocate for it as its next National MP.”

Biographical notes

Masterton-based sheep and beef farmer Mike Butterick began his farming career shepherding in Canterbury before moving to Wairarapa more than 30 years ago.

Mike currently serves on the board of Wings Over Wairarapa and as an executive member of the Wairarapa Water Users group. He is also a member of the Wairarapa Federated Farmers’ executive.

Mike and his wife Rachel have four children.

