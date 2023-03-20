Special Lotto Draw Raises $11.7 Million For Cyclone Gabrielle Recovery

Hon Barbara Edmonds

Minister of Internal Affairs

Internal Affairs Minister Barbara Edmonds has thanked generous New Zealanders who took part in the special Lotto draw for communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Held on Saturday night, the draw raised $11.7 million with half of all ticket sales going towards recovery efforts.

“In a time of need, New Zealanders rally together to help each other. This is a fantastic effort and I want to thank everyone across the country who contributed to the draw,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“I also want to acknowledge Lotto NZ and Lottery Grants Board for their strong support in making this happen.

“The damage from Cyclone Gabrielle is extensive and we still have a long road ahead. This result will make a huge difference in helping people and businesses recover and build back better.

“In addition the draw, the Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Fund has also raised over $830,000 for communities. Every little bit helps and it has been humbling to see people continue to make donations and offers of assistance.

“While we are only at the start of recovery, I want to assure communities that we are committed to working closely with regions to provide long-term support. This funding will be there to support their needs and locally-led solutions,” Barbara Edmonds said.

The Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Fund is open for donations. For more information about how to donate to the appeal, please visit www.cycloneappeal.govt.nz

Donations can also be made at:

· TXT GIVE to 2454 to donate $3 to the Cyclone Appeal

· Internet banking: Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Fund, 03 0251 0040146 00

· Over the counter at all trading banks.

The Cyclone Gabrielle appeal is just one part of the wider support our Government has rolled out to help communities get back on their feet, including:

· More than $55m to support the primary sector with their recovery.

· More than $50 million to support businesses with clean-up in cyclone affected regions, including funding for cyclone waste removal.

· $17.5m to further support communities and community providers impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

· A $15 million short-term relief package to support Māori communities.

· Additional mental wellbeing support for people impacted by the Cyclone.

· Activation of the Government’s Temporary Accommodation Services.

· New Recovery Visa to provide additional specialist workers to support cyclone and flooding recovery.

