Government Must Come Clean On Use Of Lobbyists

Monday, 20 March 2023, 1:00 pm
Labour must come clean on the use of external lobbying firms within government departments and agencies following revelations made by RNZ, National’s Public Services spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Reports out today suggest government departments and agencies are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on lobbying firms with close associations to the Beehive to try to manage information flows to the public and media.

“This is after the Labour Government has already massively increased the size of the public service including taking on hundreds of communications staff.

“Government organisations have reportedly been paying lobby firms to find out personal details to assist with lobbying these MPs.

“Lobbying firms are normally hired by private companies to lobby MPs, not hired by government to manage MPs.

“The Labour Government needs to explain what policies it has in place for the use of external lobbying firms by public service departments and whether this is an appropriate use of taxpayers’ money.

“The departments and entities also need to be transparent about how much money has been spent on lobbying firms over recent years and for what purpose.

“All of this has been taking place while Chris Hipkins was the Public Services Minister.

“This seems like an extraordinary waste of taxpayers’ money and one which clearly requires the light of day, so that MPs and the public know what is going on behind the scenes.”

Gordon Campbell: On Firing Stuart Nash, Plus A Music Playlist


Here’s an analogy for the Stuart Nash saga. If people are to be forgiven for their sins, Catholic dogma requires two factors to be present. There has to be a sincere act of confession about what has been done, but also a sincere act of contrition, which signals a painful level of regret exists, and a commitment not to sin in this way again. Belatedly, Labour’s Stuart Nash confessed and offered his resignation from the Police portfolio, but he still seems spectacularly unable to grasp the need for contrition... More>>


 
 

National: Statement From Todd Muller
Since I was a young boy I wished to be an MP. When I entered parliament in 2014, I was determined to bring the best of myself to this special place. In the subsequent nine years I have tried to give my absolute all for my community and my country. In all jobs there comes a time when, if you are honest, you start lacking the enthusiasm and energy you once had... More>>



Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>

