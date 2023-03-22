Parliament

ACT Has Raised $120k For Ukraine

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 1:24 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT has raised over $120,000 for Ukraine, with $40,000 raised at our fundraiser last night,” says ACT Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden.

“Our three fundraisers have been hugely successful, it is heartening to see people giving generously for what is such an important cause. We’re deeply appreciative to everyone who has attended one of our fundraisers.

“Attendees at the most recent fundraiser I hosted were lucky to hear from Tenby Powell, who has been into the Red Zone delivering aid to frontline hospitals, medical centres and residents and evacuation capability for those who need to escape dangerous zones. And from Ukrainian MP Maryan Zablotsky, who was immensely grateful for the support we were showing his people from across the world.

“ACT has led the debate on supporting Ukraine, having launched a petition to give sanctuary to Ukrainian-Kiwi families, raising more than $120,000 at private fundraisers, and calling on the Government to send unused NZDF Javelin Missiles.

“We have organised these fundraisers because we believe New Zealand needs to be doing more for Ukraine in their time of need. Data from the Ukraine Support Tracker developed by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy shows that the New Zealand Government has contributed less than almost every other modern nation in the world.

“As the war is entering a critical period our support is more important than ever, just because we’re on the other side of the world doesn’t mean we can’t, or shouldn’t, contribute. ACT stands with Ukraine and the Kiwi-Ukrainian community against the evil of Putin’s war, and all evil like it.”

© Scoop Media

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



