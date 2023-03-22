Parliament

Government Future-proofs EV Charging

Wednesday, 22 March 2023, 6:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Michael Wood
Minister of Transport

Transport Minister Michael Wood has today launched the first national EV (electric vehicle) charging strategy, Charging Our Future, which includes plans to provide EV charging stations in almost every town in New Zealand.

“Our vision is for Aotearoa New Zealand to have world-class EV charging infrastructure that is accessible, affordable, convenient, and reliable,” Michael Wood said.

“Emissions from our light vehicle fleet are the single largest source of transport emissions in New Zealand, partially due to having some of the most fuel inefficient and emissions intensive vehicles in the OECD.

“This costs Kiwis at the pump and is damaging to our health and the environment. Switching to EVs would be like buying petrol for 40c/litre, which would make a big difference for household budgets.

“The strategy sets targets to provide journey charging hubs every 150 – 200 kilometres on main highways, a public charger for every 20-40 EVs in urban areas, and public charging at community facilities for all settlements with 2000 or more people.

“Meeting the targets would see tens of thousands more EV chargers across the country.

“These new targets carefully balance facilitating infrastructure to support different trips and journeys that EV drivers make, while ensuring that rural and provincial New Zealand locations are accessible for residents and visitors with EVs.

“The success of our clean car policies mean there are more than 69,000 EVs on our roads, over 80 percent more than at the end of 2021. This strategy will ensure we can sustain the uptake of EVs as we see more people making the switch.

“To make sure the strategy is effective we’ll be collaborating with local government and industry across transport, energy, and other sectors to deliver on these initiatives. I want to thank the Clean Car Leadership Group for giving advice as we’ve developed the strategy.

“We also want to make sure we’re working alongside the public. I hope everyone will take the opportunity to feed into the draft strategy and the discussion document,” Michael Wood said.

The draft Strategy and public discussion document are available here from 22 March to 11 May.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



