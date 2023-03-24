Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Green Party Announces Benjamin Doyle As Candidate For Hamilton West

Friday, 24 March 2023, 9:57 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party has announced Benjamin Doyle (they/he/ia) (Ngāpuhi / Pākehā) as their candidate for Hamilton West in this years’ general election.

Benjamin has spent nine years in education as a high school teacher, in both Tāmaki Makaurau and Kirikiriroa, and more recently as a Kaupapa Māori researcher at the University of Waikato. They have also spent time organizing community wānanga for rangatahi Māori, artists, and takatāpui & LGBTQIA+ people in Kirikiriroa and across the motu.

I am excited and honoured to give voters in Hamilton West the chance to support a progressive candidate who represents a vision for bold climate and social action, and who will energetically advocate for and with our diverse communities in Kirikiriroa”, says Doyle.

We can redesign the way we do things. We can rebalance the economy to meet the needs of everyone, protect our living planet, and ensure nature can thrive. But the pace of change is too slow. Climate pollution is not coming down fast enough; too many people are struggling to make ends meet; too many homes are unaffordable and unhealthy; wealth is out of balance; and native plants and animals are under threat.

Doyle says that “these challenges should not be treated as separate. People and the environment are inherently connected and therefore solutions to the issues we face need to be dynamic and intersectional. Climate action is social action, and social action is climate action.”

Koinei te wā. Now is the time to make a meaningful commitment to people and Papatūānuku. Now is the time to honour and uphold the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in order to ensure that all people in Aotearoa are treated equitably, and with dignity and respect. Now is the time to take action for our tamariki and mokopuna.

A party vote for the Greens will set the pace and direction of the next Government. Only the Greens will take bold climate action, protect nature and rebalance wealth so everyone can live a good life.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Similar Vladimir Putin Is To George W. Bush


Looking back through the names of our Police Ministers down the years, the job has either been done by once or future party Bigfoots – Syd Holland, Richard Prebble, Judith Collins, Chris Hipkins – or by far lesser lights like Keith Allen, Frank Gill, Ben Couch, Allen McCready, Clem Simich, George Hawkins or the lamentable and unlamented Stuart Nash. This week, the appointment of Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen as Police Minister has been criticised by National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell as if she automatically lacks the necessary attitude, experience and knowledge of policing... More>>


 
 

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>


James Shaw: State Of The Planet Speech, 2023
You will never truly understand, from the pictures you’ve seen in the newspapers or on the six o-clock news, the sheer scale of the devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle. Two weeks ago, Marama and I were standing in our gumboots in the ruins of an apple orchard in Puketapu, in Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Resource Management Changes Needed To Meet Climate Goals
New research shows that a 50% improvement in resource consent processing times could be needed for New Zealand to meet its 2050 emissions target. Commissioned by Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission and developed by Sapere Research Group... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 