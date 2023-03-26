Greg Fleming Selected As National’s Candidate In Maungakiekie

Charitable sector director and consultant Greg Fleming has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Maungakiekie for the 2023 General Election.

“I’ve lived in this community for 25 years and will work hard to earn the opportunity to represent it as its next local MP,” says Mr Fleming.

“Maungakiekie is a fantastic place for families, but the reality is that under Labour, it’s getting harder for those families to get by. Labour is fueling inflation with $1 billion more in spending every week than in 2017. People in Maungakiekie are paying the price of Labour’s economic mismanagement with median rents up almost $5,000 a year, grocery prices rising the fastest in 33 years and mortgage repayments increasing by hundreds of dollars a week as interest rates are sent through the roof to try to put a lid on Labour’s runaway inflation.

“I’m standing for National because it’s got a plan to fix the cost of living crisis so people in Maungakiekie can get ahead. We’ll strengthen our economy so we can reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, built infrastructure for the future, restore law and order and deliver better health and education outcomes.

“We’ll stop Labour’s wasteful spending and focus investment on helping people get ahead, with policies like FamilyBoost, which provides up to $75 in tax rebates to help families with the cost of childcare. There are a lot of young families in Maungakiekie and FamilyBoost will provide them more choices in their weekly budgets.

“Another concern for people here is rising crime. People are feeling less safe in their own communities and shop owners dealing with ram-raids and robberies are wondering what it’ll take to get the Government to stop the soft-on-crime approach. The number of victimisations, which covers things like theft, burglary and assault, was almost 50 per cent higher in 2022 than it was in 2017 in our police district. Labour’s approach has failed and only National has a plan to crack down on crime and put serious young offenders on a more productive path by introducing our Young Offender Military Academies.

“Kiwis are crying out for a Government that will be focused on their issues, which has the ability to deliver. That’s what a Chris Luxon-led National Government will be.

“I’ve spent my career delivering for people who’ve trusted me to do a job. I’ll be fighting hard to earn the opportunity to do the same for the people of Maungakiekie as part of the National team. It’s where my wife and I raised our five kids and it’s where I’ll be spending every day meeting as many people as I can in the run up to October 14.”

