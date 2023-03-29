Major Investment To Support The Safety Of Frontline Police And Communities

Hon Ginny Andersen

Minister of Police

The Government is backing Police and making communities safer with the roll-out of state-of-the-art tools and training to frontline staff, Police Minister Ginny Andersen said today.

“Frontline staff face high-risk situations daily as they increasingly respond to sophisticated organised crime, gang-violence and the availability of illegal firearms,” Ginny Andersen said.

“The Tactical Response Model being launched today will make it safer for Police on the job by applying smart Policing to anticipate dangerous and high-risk situations before they arise.

“The model uses Police intelligence to risk-assess situations early, builds decision-making and critical thinking skills while under pressure and backs that with Offender Prevention Teams and two-person Tactical Dog Teams coming on board in each district.

“This Government is proud to deliver another significant investment in Police, this follows investment in front line staff. We are on track to reach our target of 1800 more officers on the ground by the end of June this year.

“We’ve supported the programme at every step since its inception, culminating in Cabinet approval for a further $122.5 million to fully train and equip all front line officers in these areas nationwide.

“It’s critical to give front-line Police a higher level of protection without changing New Zealand’s community policing approach – which we strongly believe is effective and appropriate for our country.

“Police has been testing the model since November 2021 in four Police Districts – Northland, Counties Manukau, Waikato, and Central – with impressive results and strong support from frontline staff.

“It was developed with significant input from frontline officers and received extensive community consultation, including with Māori, Pacific and ethnic community leaders.

“Policing the public will see under the new model will be the same as what they see now, but those causing most harm in our communities will feel the difference because Police will have an increasingly comprehensive suite of tools to work with.”

National roll-out is starting about now and primarily involves standing up and equipping Tactical Teams in the eight Districts not involved in the trial.

Notes to editors: · In September 2021, Cabinet approved funding of $15.5 million from the 2021/22 between budget contingency to develop the Tactical Response Model. · Cabinet approved ongoing investment totalling $62.69 million from Budget 2022 until June 2023 to trial the TRM in four Proof of Concept Districts. · A formal evaluation was undertaken by the Evidence Based Policing Centre and the report has been available to the public online since 24 November. · Cabinet has subsequently provided a further $122.55 million for nationwide rollout and ongoing implementation over four years. Q + A How is the model delivered? Police will receive more real-life scenario-based training, and access to better information, and have greater capability available to support high risk events (including from Offender Prevention Teams and two-person Tactical Dog Teams).The early identification and apprehension of high-risk offenders will create an environment that is safer for staff and the community. What is the difference between this and Armed Response Teams? TRM staff will not be generally armed, and they will not be on community patrol like ARTs were. Staff will wear standard Police uniform, drive standard Police vehicles and Police remains a generally unarmed service.

