Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions

A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“The public now knows that Mr Nash sent confidential details of Cabinet discussions about a rent relief package for commercial properties, to donors who were commercial property owners.

“By Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ own admission, this is totally unacceptable behaviour.

“It raises many questions about how many times, and to whom, Mr Nash, orally or in writing, shared discussions about Cabinet deliberations in flagrant contravention of the Cabinet manual during his years as a minister, and whether anyone gained from that knowledge.

“He became Minister of Fisheries, Revenue and Police in the Labour/New Zealand First Government in 2017, and has remained in Cabinet since then, despite other breaches of the Cabinet Manual.

“New Zealand consistently rates highly on Transparency International’s index measuring perceived levels of public sector corruption. We are currently ranked second equal in the world for transparency.

“This is a valuable and important reputation to maintain so any suggestion of a compromise in the probity of Cabinet practices needs a thorough and independent investigation.

“This Labour Government is the subject of media investigations into its links to well-placed lobbyists representing a wide range of businesses and sectors.

“To whom has Mr Nash told what was being discussed in Cabinet, and how was that information acted on, if at all? Answering this question needs to be part of any investigation.

“Mr Hipkins also needs to immediately take steps to ensure that all Mr Nash’s written and electronic communications are cached to allow a thorough investigation of his communications.”

