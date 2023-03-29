Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Rollout Of Tactical Response Model Long Overdue

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 1:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s announcement that Police's Tactical Response Model is being rolled out nationwide has taken too long and has made the task ahead of the tactical response teams harder than it needed to be, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

The Tactical Response Model has been trialled in several regions and will help front line Police officers anticipate and respond to dangerous and high-risk situations.

“The roll out of the Tactical Response Model nationwide is now necessary due to Labour’s soft approach on crime,” Mr Mitchell says.

“Recent police stats show total victimisations are up 46 per cent, serious assaults are up 140 per cent and ram raids are up 551 per cent.

“The reality is the working environment for a front-line Police officer is now more dangerous than it was five years ago.

“Recently, Judge Doherty of the Independent Police Conduct Authority was before the Justice Select Committee. I asked him if Police officers are now working in a more dangerous environment, where they may have to accelerate through their tactical options a lot more quickly than they were before.

“He said ‘We’re often met, these days, with police officers saying to us that the environment has changed dramatically, even in the last 12 months......we are often met with officers saying, my major front of mind issue nowadays is getting home safely to my family at night.’ Four or five years ago that wasn’t as prevalent.

“Labour has made the job of front-line officers even harder by reducing the prison population by 30 percent, changing the pursuit policy and repealing the Three Strikes law which has led to a lack of consequences for recidivist offenders.

“Under Labour, crime has got out of control in New Zealand. A National Government will restore law and order so New Zealanders feel safe again. We will crack down on gangs and serious youth offenders and give the Police the tools they need.

“I am proud of the work that the New Zealand Police Dog Section and Armed Offenders Squad have been doing in leading the Tactical Response Model. Having been a member of both these sections, I am fully aware of the pride, professionalism, and capability they have.

“It is a disgrace that crime in New Zealand has deteriorated so much. Labour should hang their heads in shame.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 