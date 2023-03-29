Rollout Of Tactical Response Model Long Overdue

Labour’s announcement that Police's Tactical Response Model is being rolled out nationwide has taken too long and has made the task ahead of the tactical response teams harder than it needed to be, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

The Tactical Response Model has been trialled in several regions and will help front line Police officers anticipate and respond to dangerous and high-risk situations.

“The roll out of the Tactical Response Model nationwide is now necessary due to Labour’s soft approach on crime,” Mr Mitchell says.

“Recent police stats show total victimisations are up 46 per cent, serious assaults are up 140 per cent and ram raids are up 551 per cent.

“The reality is the working environment for a front-line Police officer is now more dangerous than it was five years ago.

“Recently, Judge Doherty of the Independent Police Conduct Authority was before the Justice Select Committee. I asked him if Police officers are now working in a more dangerous environment, where they may have to accelerate through their tactical options a lot more quickly than they were before.

“He said ‘We’re often met, these days, with police officers saying to us that the environment has changed dramatically, even in the last 12 months......we are often met with officers saying, my major front of mind issue nowadays is getting home safely to my family at night.’ Four or five years ago that wasn’t as prevalent.

“Labour has made the job of front-line officers even harder by reducing the prison population by 30 percent, changing the pursuit policy and repealing the Three Strikes law which has led to a lack of consequences for recidivist offenders.

“Under Labour, crime has got out of control in New Zealand. A National Government will restore law and order so New Zealanders feel safe again. We will crack down on gangs and serious youth offenders and give the Police the tools they need.

“I am proud of the work that the New Zealand Police Dog Section and Armed Offenders Squad have been doing in leading the Tactical Response Model. Having been a member of both these sections, I am fully aware of the pride, professionalism, and capability they have.

“It is a disgrace that crime in New Zealand has deteriorated so much. Labour should hang their heads in shame.”

