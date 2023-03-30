Greens Celebrate Passing Of Organic Products And Production Bill

Following decades of work by the Green Party alongside the organics sector, people will finally be able to be confident that products labelled organic have met standards.

“Clear, trusted, national organic standards are crucial for giving people confidence in the products they are buying. The Green Party has been working alongside advocates for years to get mandatory organics standards and we are delighted this bill has passed today,” says Green Party agriculture spokesperson Teanau Tuiono.

“Until now, the organics market in Aotearoa has relied on trust, with only voluntary standards in place.

“Despite this, there has been a huge effort in the sector to meet the highest possible standards, but there has not been a universalised and standardised approach to certification.

“Finally this will change. Not only do minimum standards provide greater certainty for consumers, they also give producers a guarantee that everyone in the market is working to the same standard.

“Organic farming has an important role to play to support a food system that enhances soil and water quality, helping transition Aotearoa to a thriving and sustainable agricultural sector that’s good for people and the planet.

“I would like to acknowledge Organics Aotearoa New Zealand for the huge amount of work they have done advocating for and promoting the organics sector.

“We would not have reached this point without the work of former Green MPs Sue Kedgley, Steffan Browning, and Gareth Hughes,” says Teanau Tuiono.

