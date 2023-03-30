Waitematā Harbour Crossing Options Not Good Enough

Rapid transit for the Waitematā Harbour crossing must be the priority - not more car lanes that will make congestion and climate change worse.

The Minister of Transport must consider a rail only option for any Waitematā tunnel, and ensure people can walk and cycle across the harbour. A new road tunnel would be a climate and congestion disaster. Aucklanders deserve options that will reduce congestion, not make it worse.

“Now is the time to be building climate-resilient, affordable, inclusive communities with clean and reliable transport connections at their heart. The options released today are extremely disappointing,” says Julie Anne Genter, Green Party spokesperson for transport.

“The Government must prioritise climate action for any second crossing, as well as expanding rapid transit across the city.

“It is crucial that the Government gives people the tools they need to access reliable, affordable, low-carbon alternatives to cars.

“None of the options presented today would cut climate pollution or car congestion across our transport networks in Auckland. In fact, they will likely make both worse.

“Transport is Auckland’s largest source of carbon emissions. We have to focus on helping people get where they need to go in efficient and low-carbon ways.

“The Greens are the only party that knows action to cut climate pollution is a moral imperative facing every Government. It is also a huge opportunity to create more liveable cities, with better and more affordable transport connections.

“With a strong Green voice at the decision making table we can make sure that decisions are good for people, good for the city, and good for the planet,” says Julie Anne Genter.

