Most Convenient Mistake In History Of NZ Politics

Thursday, 30 March 2023, 4:01 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government needs to release all of the communications between Stuart Nash’s office and the Prime Minister’s office relating to the email that got him sacked right now, otherwise they expect people to believe it’s the most convenient mistake in the history of New Zealand politics,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Last week they were defending Nash, this week he’s the fall guy. The Prime Minister’s office is all over this issue and they should be held responsible.

“Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni says it was an “honest mistake”, it has to be the most convenient mistake in New Zealand politics. The only thing more convenient is if people believe it.

“The question now is how much of this went on? Nash signed out the OIA but did the Prime Minsiter’s deputy Chief of Staff advise for it not to be put in scope and why?

“The Government needs to release the advice now.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


