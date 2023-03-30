Most Convenient Mistake In History Of NZ Politics

“The Government needs to release all of the communications between Stuart Nash’s office and the Prime Minister’s office relating to the email that got him sacked right now, otherwise they expect people to believe it’s the most convenient mistake in the history of New Zealand politics,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Last week they were defending Nash, this week he’s the fall guy. The Prime Minister’s office is all over this issue and they should be held responsible.

“Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni says it was an “honest mistake”, it has to be the most convenient mistake in New Zealand politics. The only thing more convenient is if people believe it.

“The question now is how much of this went on? Nash signed out the OIA but did the Prime Minsiter’s deputy Chief of Staff advise for it not to be put in scope and why?

“The Government needs to release the advice now.”

© Scoop Media

