Te Whatu Ora Bureaucracy Cuts Should Just Be The Start

“Te Whatu Ora’s move to reduce the number of back-office bureaucrats should be welcomed. If only Labour could apply that approach to the entire public sector,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“Our public sector is bloated. Any move to reduce the number of unnecessary bureaucrats and either redirect resources to delivering better frontline services or cutting taxes would be supported by ACT.

“Take Kainga Ora, for example. Yesterday, ACT revealed that Kainga Ora has grown its staff by 74 per cent in three years while only managing an extra seven per cent of homes. This is happening right across the core public service.

“Labour has expanded the core public service by 14,000 bureaucrats but hasn’t delivered better outcomes for New Zealanders. ACT would reduce bureaucrats to 2017 levels and scrap ‘demographic’ departments.

“Our Alternative Budget released last year would have attacked wasteful government spending by shrinking the bureaucracy. It proposed to the number of public servants and remove whole departments that add no value for the public.

“Labour has been a boon for Wellington bureaucrats. The Government is doing less with more money while working New Zealanders have paid more in tax for poorer outcomes.”

© Scoop Media

