Taxpayers Left Out In The Cold

Friday, 31 March 2023, 2:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The cost-of-living crisis is set to deepen this winter with no relief in sight for hard working New Zealanders, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“It’s good to see some relief for Kiwis affected by the cost-of-living crisis in the annual April 1 changes to benefits, childcare, and superannuation.

“The past two years have been extraordinarily difficult for New Zealanders as prices across the whole economy skyrocket.

“But sadly, there’s no relief on the way for the ordinary taxpayer.

“Most New Zealanders are looking down the barrel of a really tough winter, with inflation continuing to bite and rising interest rates making life more expensive than ever before. It’s time to let those Kiwis just keep more of what they earn.

“This Government is taking $43 billion more in tax than when they came into power. While Kiwis are slogging their guts out just to get by, Labour is content with taking more and more of what they earn.

“Small businesses are also set to struggle this winter, with rising interest rates and a weakening economy set to pummel household spending. With businesses already scrambling to keep up with record minimum wage hikes and a tsunami of new costs and regulations, it’s clear the Government needs to finally deliver an economic plan.

“Labour has failed to get inflation under control. Official forecasts show inflation is not expected to return to accepted levels until the end of next year – despite inflation falling rapidly overseas. Prices are now rising faster in New Zealand than in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

“National has a plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. We will address the underlying drivers of inflation by reducing wasteful spending, eliminating bottlenecks in the economy like broken immigration settings, easing costs on business, restoring the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation, and letting Kiwis keep more of what they earn.

