Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Congratulations To Professor Rangi Mātāmua – New Zealander Of The Year

Friday, 31 March 2023, 4:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Associate Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage Willow-Jean Prime has congratulated Professor Rangi Mātāmua (Ngāi Tūhoe) who was last night named the prestigious Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa New Zealander of the Year.

Professor Mātāmua, who is the government's Chief Adviser Mātauranga Matariki, was the winner of the New Zealander of the Year Awards. The honour recognises an inspirational New Zealander whose accomplishments have had a significant, beneficial impact on the nation this year.

“We are so very proud of Professor Mātāmua who has been recognised for his ongoing efforts to elevate Matauranga Māori and strengthen ties between Aotearoa New Zealand our people, our culture and our environment,” Willow-Jean Prime said.

“This is a huge thank you for all the mahi and mātauranga Professor Mātāmua has already provided to our country by initiating the Matariki Public Holiday. The Matariki Public Holiday is part of the fabric of our cultural identity, a day we can proudly claim as our own and one that is devoted to all New Zealanders.

“On Friday, July 14, 2023, we will all celebrate the second Matariki Public Holiday as a nation together, and say Mānawatia a Matariki. I look forward to working with our New Zealander of the Year because Matariki is a time for remembrance, celebrating the present and looking to the future.

“Finally, for their outstanding contributions to our nation, I would also like to recognise the other finalists for the New Zealander of the Year award, including the Rugby World Cup winner Ruby Tui, the entertainers Dame Jools and Dame Lynda Topp, the former All Black Sir John Kirwan and many other distinguished New Zealanders,” said Willow-Jean Prime.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Dysfunctional Mayor, And Air Travel Chaos


As Auckland’s cantankerous mayor stumbles from one crisis to the next, the hope is not that Wayne Brown will learn on the job – that’s almost certainly a lost cause – but that Aucklanders will manage to come together and limit the damage that he threatens to inflict on the city over the remainder of his term. The pushback, of course, will have to start with the 2023/24 budget plan. To be blunt, only an idiot would be proposing to sell the Council’s stake in Auckland airport... More>>


 
 


Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 