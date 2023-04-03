Parliament

More Consequences For Youth Offenders

Monday, 3 April 2023, 10:55 am
“Recent retail crime data shows it is past time for a change in attitude on youth crime, there needs to be real consequences like instant fines and ankle bracelets to deter youth offenders from terrorising small business owners who deserve better,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson Chris Baillie.

“An Instant Practical Penalty, as outlined in ACT’s Real Change: Law and Order document last year, would mean on the spot penalties. An officer could require an offender to apologise, and fix the damage or clean graffiti, for example, straight away without waiting for a court date. This must be backed up by tougher penalties if they don’t comply, including ankle bracelets and more beds in secure facilities.

“Youth offenders know that if they get caught they’ll probably get a slap on the wrist and be sent on their way, they have no fear of consequence. Newshub reports that over half of youth offenders arrested for burglaries do not face court action.

“Youth Aid budgets have been cut by $10 million and officers have told me that these offenders think they can get away with offending. Much of the current crimewave is being caused by re-offenders which shows that not enough is being done to steer these kids away from a life of crime.

“Labour’s approach to crime has been to get criminals and victims mixed up. Now we’re feeling the consequence of having no consequences for crime. It’s time for solutions and to put victims back at the centre of our justice system.

“The Government needs to show a clear pathway of consequences for young offenders, from instant practical penalties as proposed by ACT, to ankle bracelets for offenders, to secure facilities to keep offenders in if they do not comply with earlier sanctions. It then needs to get them back to school or employment.

“For every crime committed there is a victim who deserves better, and when youth is involved, the stakes are even higher – we can’t sit by while young New Zealanders become criminals.”

