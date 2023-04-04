Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call.

The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content. The Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call will report directly to the Prime Minister.

Jacinda Ardern has declined to receive any remuneration as Special Envoy, and will commence her role on 17 April 2023.

“The Christchurch Call is a foreign policy priority for the Government and Jacinda Ardern is uniquely placed to keep pushing forward with the goal of eliminating violent extremist content online,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Terrorist and violent extremist content online is a global issue, but for many in New Zealand it is also very personal. The March 15 terror attacks on Christchurch masjidain were a defining moment for our country and Jacinda Ardern’s leadership and the Christchurch Call is part of our response to those attacks.

“Jacinda Ardern’s commitment to stopping violent extremist content like we saw that day is key to why she should carry on this work. Her relationships with leaders and technology companies and her drive for change will help increase the pace and ambition of the work we are doing through the Christchurch Call.

“The Special Envoy will serve as New Zealand’s senior representative on Christchurch Call-related matters, working closely with France as co-leaders. This allows me to remain focused on the cyclone recovery and addressing the cost of living pressures affecting New Zealanders.

“Jacinda Ardern’s leadership on the Christchurch Call has already made New Zealand, and the world, a safer place,” Chris Hipkins said.

The Christchurch Call is an unprecedented global initiative working across governments, the tech sector, and civil society to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online. It has delivered new safety tools and systems online, backed by many of those running the platforms on which this content is shared.

“Work is also underway in new areas, like the way algorithms affect radicalisation and how the implications of fast rising tech such as AI and augmented reality can be exploited by terrorists and violent extremists,” Chris Hipkins said.

“We owe it to those who lost their lives on 15 March 2019 to continue our work to ensure there is no place for terrorist and violent extremist content online,” Chris Hipkins said.

