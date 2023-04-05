Government Needs To Back Off Rural Sector

Parliament

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 10:39 am
“With today’s significant drop in Global Dairy Trade (GDT), the Government needs to back off farmers and consider the impact and additional costs its reforms are having on New Zealand’s economic powerhouse,” says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“The Government can’t control GDT but there are a lot of factors it can control for farmers, namely the regulations and red tape it is imposing on them.

“Freshwater reforms, winter grazing rules, Zero Carbon Act, limiting migrant workers, other ideological climate policies, Significant Natural Areas, taxes on utes… The list goes on. Farmers have taken a hammering from this government.

“I sent the Prime Minister a letter asking him to reconsider his government's policies in light of rampant on-farm inflation on February 8, I sent a similar letter to the Agriculture Minister and Environment Minister on February 20. None of their offices have ever responded.

“Everyone is struggling with rising prices at the moment, farmers in particular have been hit hard. Prices for fuel, fertiliser, and vehicular repairs and maintenance increased by 54.3 per cent, 23 per cent, and 10.4 per cent respectively in the last financial year.

“These price increases, alongside softening global demand and more compliance costs and regulations to adhere to, is creating an enormous financial and mental burden for farmers. Farmer confidence has never been lower.

“For the Government to place additional regulatory and financial burdens upon growers and producers now is nonsensical. If agricultural emissions pricing is implemented many may be forced out of the industry, rural communities will suffer, and mental health may be further impacted.

“I’ve asked the Prime Minister to adopt ACT’s policy of tying agricultural emissions pricing to that of New Zealand’s five major trading partners, ensuring a level playing field for growers and producers in New Zealand.

“ACT believes New Zealand must play its part on climate change. But any response must be simple to administer, politically durable, and effective. New Zealand will only prosper if we match our goals with actions which actually benefit the environment.

“The impacts of over-regulating the industry reach further than just farmers. Food inflation is a major worry for Kiwi households, the harder it is for people to produce food then inevitably the more expensive it is going to be to purchase.

“ACT is the loudest voice in Parliament when it comes to standing up for the rights of rural New Zealand. As a dairy farmer myself, I know that farmers are the best environmentalists around.

“ACT hopes that Chris Hipkins can move on from Labour’s illogical policies that have made life harder for farmers. If they can’t, farmers can rest assured that in 192 days they can vote for real change and get the government they deserve.”

