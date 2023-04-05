Emissions Data Encouraging, But More Still To Be Done

New Zealand’s action to cut emissions is delivering results, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

Data released today by Stats NZ that shows total greenhouse gas emissions have fallen to their lowest levels in eight years.

“This has been a long time coming, but it shows that what we are doing is working. We just need to keep doing more of it,” James Shaw said.

“I am proud that over the past five-and-a-half years we have taken more action on climate change than the past 30 years of Governments combined.

“We are now starting to see the result of that work – and if we keep pushing harder and keep doing more, we can make sure our emissions stay on a downward trajectory until they hit net-zero.

“If we can build on the progress we have made in Government and take more urgent action, then we still have a decent chance of avoiding the worst effects of climate change.

“Anything less than urgent action to cut climate pollution in every part of Aotearoa will not be sufficient.

“The most recent climate science made patently clear that the window of opportunity to take the necessary action is closing fast,” James Shaw said.

