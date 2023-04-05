Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ Getting Smashed In Trans-tasman Mortgage Battle

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 2:00 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Today’s increase to the Official Cash Rate (OCR) is business as usual, the only problem is that business is much better across the Tasman,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Australia’s reserve bank this week decided to halt increases to their own OCR, which sits at 3.6. In contrast New Zealand’s has been increased to 5.25.

“Australia seems to be getting things under control, they’ve stopped hiking and the average floating interest rate there is 6.09 per cent. In New Zealand floating interest rates are about 8 per cent and show no signs of decreasing soon.

“Over half of mortgagees will re-fix their mortgage this year. The average mortgagee who fixed for two years in April 2021 and is looking to fix for another two years will be paying another $318 per week. Someone in Auckland, where mortgages are higher, is looking at another $399 per week.

“Mortgages are just one aspect of the economic pain that is coming. Something has to break if the reserve bank continues with these hikes and the next thing will be job losses. There are already job losses occurring at an increasing rate, in the last week Today FM, Sky, Xero have all shed hundreds of employees and the Reserve Bank is predicting another 66,000 job losses across the next two years.

“While I’m sure she won’t touch on it in her valedictory, this is part of Jacinda Ardern’s legacy. Quarantining an island nation from COVID may have won her global plaudits and delayed the outbreak in New Zealand, but now the truth of the lie is evident. The COVID response was fuelled by cheap credit and wasteful spending, and New Zealanders will feel the consequences for a long time to come in the prices they pay for goods and services, their mortgage repayments, and the lack of prosperity and wage growth in the economy.

“The Government’s economic mismanagement just widens the divide between New Zealand and Australia even further. No wonder thousands of frontline workers are leaving for cheaper interest rates and higher wages.

“The onus is on Grant Robertson to pull back on the Government’s spending or Kiwis will continue to bear the brunt of price rises, he needs to offer the Reserve Bank a lifeline. The Governor has often said ‘monetary policy needs friends.’

“Instead, Adrian Orr has been left with an impossible choice. He either hikes the OCR and makes life harder for mortgagees, or he puts the brakes on and inflation hangs around stronger for longer. Either way Kiwis lose until the Government can cut wasteful spending.

“ACT’s Alternative Budget shows how expenditures could be reduced by $7.2 billion without touching any frontline services. This can be done with measures including an end to corporate welfare and returning the number of bureaucrats to the 47,000 Labour inherited. That is what is needed to stop the pressure being heaped on Kiwi households.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>


Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 