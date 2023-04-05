RNZ Should Release Kiri Allan Recording
Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 6:07 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Kiri Allan has the opportunity to clear up any
lingering doubts about what she actually said at an RNZ
function,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“Allan
has apologised for comments she made at an RNZ
function.
“She now has an opportunity to make that
apology sincere by demanding that a recording of her
comments held by RNZ be released.
“If she’s not
sorry, then she won’t really want her words to be
released, perhaps because there’s more recorded than
she’s apologised for.
“On the other hand, if
she’s got nothing to hide, why wouldn’t she take the
open and transparent approach Labour has long promised and
ask for the tape to be
released?”
