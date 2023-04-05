RNZ Should Release Kiri Allan Recording

“Kiri Allan has the opportunity to clear up any lingering doubts about what she actually said at an RNZ function,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Allan has apologised for comments she made at an RNZ function.

“She now has an opportunity to make that apology sincere by demanding that a recording of her comments held by RNZ be released.

“If she’s not sorry, then she won’t really want her words to be released, perhaps because there’s more recorded than she’s apologised for.

“On the other hand, if she’s got nothing to hide, why wouldn’t she take the open and transparent approach Labour has long promised and ask for the tape to be released?”

