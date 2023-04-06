GST Sharing Bill’s Time Has Come

05 April

“Parliament has the ability tonight to support a practical solution to free up infrastructure funding and get houses built for the next generation,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Housing spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“My bill, the Housing Infrastructure (GST-sharing) Bill, is due to be read in Parliament tonight. Other political parties should give the building sector something to be celebrate and vote in support of sharing GST with councils.

“A vote in favour of my bill is a vote for better housing for the next generation. If a party decides not to support it they’ll need to explain why they think councils shouldn’t have access to more vital infrastructure funding.

“Currently, local councils face poor incentives to build. Every new development involves costs to existing ratepayers to provide new roads, water, and sewerage connections. These costs act as a disincentive for councils to approve new houses and subdivisions.

“The GST-sharing scheme is estimated to deliver $1 billion every year to support local development enabling infrastructure, but councils that consent more, get more.

“ACT has recognised for a very long time that the housing crisis is really an infrastructure crisis. We first floated this policy in 2017 and have campaigned on it every year since.

“The only time you get prompt service from a council is when they’re issuing a parking ticket. They’ll come to you, anywhere, anytime, because there’s money in it. Imagine how many consents they’d issue if there was money in it for them?

“The GST-sharing scheme is estimated to deliver $1 billion every year to support local development enabling infrastructure, but councils that consent more, get more.

“ACT believes in better, longer-lasting solutions. As a country we deserve better when it comes to housing to ensure we can live our best and most fulfilling lives.”

© Scoop Media

