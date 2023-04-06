Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Report Shows Labour Is Failing On Child Poverty

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 5:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy Report released today shows that Labour’s plan to lift children out of poverty is moving at a snail’s pace, National’s Child Poverty Reduction spokesperson Louise Upston says.

“The report shows just a 1 per cent reduction in children living in households experiencing material hardship.

“It also shows an increase in the number of children living in households with less than 50 per cent of the median income after housing costs.

“Labour promised to lift 100,000 children out of poverty by 2020, measured as children living in homes on less than 50 per cent of the median income. But two years after their target date came and went, 80 per cent of those children are still waiting on Labour to deliver on its promise.

“After five years of this Labour Government, 35,000 more children are living in benefit-dependent homes; enough to fill the entirety of Wellington’s Sky Stadium.

“When asked what the Government is doing to reduce the number of children in benefit dependent homes, the Minister for Child Poverty Reduction, Jan Tinetti, continually references Labour’s $5.5 billion Families Package. However, today’s report clearly shows Labour’s continued inability to deliver. Labour is spending more money but not delivering improved outcomes.

“National understands that simply throwing money at a problem through increasing benefit amounts and other futile avenues is not how we get people off welfare and children out of poverty.

“National’s Welfare that Works policy will see more Kiwis in jobs and the advantages that come from being employed.

“Under a National Government, jobseekers would receive a proper needs assessment, a plan to address any barriers to work, job coaching from community organisations, and would be subject to a reward/sanction approach where warranted.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>


Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 