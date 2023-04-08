Easter Egg Hunt More Expensive This Year

“The easter bunny might not be as generous this year, with inflation on the price of chocolate up 8.9 per cent in the past year,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“According to Stats NZ’s Food Price Index, the price of chocolate from February 2022 to February 2023 has increased by 8.9 per cent.

“The cost of living crisis is hitting every aspect of people’s lives. Even something as timeless as an easter egg hunt is costing more.

“It might not be as serious an example of the squeeze as others, but it highlights the sad reality for families who are working harder than ever and still having to compromise and scrimp in almost every aspect of life.

“Food prices won’t go down until the Government take the pressure off producers and cuts wasteful spending. Kiwis will happily see the end of projects like Jobs for Nature ($1.2 billion), Auckland Light Rail ($14.6-29 billion) or Let’s Get Wellington Moving ($6.4 billion) if it means they can afford to put food on the table.

“ACT is the only party with a fully-costed alternative budget. That budget explains how we can reduce wasteful spending without touching frontline services and deliver tax relief for hardworking Kiwis.

“We would dump the bright-line capital gains tax completely, give a $2,000 tax cut to someone on the average wage, scrap the 39 per cent envy tax, and restore interest deductibility.

“The challenges New Zealand faces can be addressed. But in order to do that there needs to be a strong economy built around creating conditions for prosperity, giving people the opportunity to get ahead.”

