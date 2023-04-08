Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Easter Egg Hunt More Expensive This Year

Saturday, 8 April 2023, 12:59 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The easter bunny might not be as generous this year, with inflation on the price of chocolate up 8.9 per cent in the past year,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“According to Stats NZ’s Food Price Index, the price of chocolate from February 2022 to February 2023 has increased by 8.9 per cent.

“The cost of living crisis is hitting every aspect of people’s lives. Even something as timeless as an easter egg hunt is costing more.

“It might not be as serious an example of the squeeze as others, but it highlights the sad reality for families who are working harder than ever and still having to compromise and scrimp in almost every aspect of life.

“Food prices won’t go down until the Government take the pressure off producers and cuts wasteful spending. Kiwis will happily see the end of projects like Jobs for Nature ($1.2 billion), Auckland Light Rail ($14.6-29 billion) or Let’s Get Wellington Moving ($6.4 billion) if it means they can afford to put food on the table.

“ACT is the only party with a fully-costed alternative budget. That budget explains how we can reduce wasteful spending without touching frontline services and deliver tax relief for hardworking Kiwis.

“We would dump the bright-line capital gains tax completely, give a $2,000 tax cut to someone on the average wage, scrap the 39 per cent envy tax, and restore interest deductibility.

“The challenges New Zealand faces can be addressed. But in order to do that there needs to be a strong economy built around creating conditions for prosperity, giving people the opportunity to get ahead.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>


Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 