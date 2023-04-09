Parliament

Road Safety Taking A Backseat To Cycleways

Sunday, 9 April 2023, 11:48 am
“For everyone who has been stuck driving on a goat track that once resembled a road this long weekend, try not think about how much Labour has spent on cycleways,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“There needs to be a big shift in priorities for road safety. Labour has spent $219,974,284 on cycleways over the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years. Imagine if they invested in better roads with the same enthusiasm.

“ACT previously revealed the most ‘successful’ implementation of road safety measures was in ‘speed limit management’. The Government might have dumped the policy but they’d already managed to surpass their target of 10,000 kilometres by 2030. In the same time period they only added 67 kilometres of median barriers.

“ACT supports moves to lower the road toll – but that comes from better roading infrastructure, not slowing people down, causing frustration and putting further restrictions on businesses who have quite frankly put up with enough under this Government.

“Increasing the level of private sector funding will inject much-needed discipline into decision-making while allowing the Government to maintain prudent levels of public debt.

“Between 2007 and 2017, more than NZ$300bn was raised by funds globally to invest in infrastructure. Most of that capital was raised from insurance companies, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds (including our own New Zealand Super Fund) looking for long-term investments with reasonable returns.

“ACT is ambitious for New Zealand and realises that slowing people down and making society less productive is not the answer for safer roads. Investing in modern infrastructure and improving the roads that Kiwis drive on is.”

