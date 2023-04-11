Potholes In 2022 Hit A 10-year High

More than 54,000 potholes needed repairing on New Zealand’s State Highways in 2022, the highest level in a decade, showing Labour’s neglect of our roads, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Kiwis are sick and tired of driving on roads that are peppered with potholes which have been damaging vehicles and causing havoc for motorists.

“I am continually hearing from Kiwis who say the roads are the worst they’ve ever seen them, and these figures prove it.

“Instead of delivering on issues that matter most to New Zealanders, Labour has been fixated on transport projects that Kiwis don’t want, such as light rail for Auckland and a cancelled cycle bridge.

“Transport Minister Michael Wood must slam the brakes on his wasteful spending. Instead of focusing on building and maintaining the roading network, Labour has been spending Kiwis hard-earned road taxes on:

Dozens more communications staff at NZTA in five years

$6.1 million advertising the Road to Zero policy

$30,000 for five big red zeroes

$51 million on Auckland’s cancelled cycle bridge

$53 million on consultants for Auckland light rail

“National will stop Labour’s wasteful spending, which has left our State Highways in a sorry state. We will refocus transport policy on the issues that Kiwis face on our roads, including building and maintaining our roading network.”

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2304/Written_Question_105_2023.pdf

© Scoop Media

