Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

COVID Isolation Periods Make New Zealand A Global Oddity

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 10:02 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Retaining a seven-day mandatory COVID isolation period makes New Zealand a global oddity. It’s a kind of Hermit Kingdom redux, 2023 edition, where Labour keeps treating adults like kids and putting costs on the economy like money is no object,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Not only is the isolation requirement draconian and out of touch, but it is also ineffective. Nobody knows the true compliance rate, least of all the Government. We suspect mandatory 7-day isolation is counterproductive. If the rules are too strict, people who cannot afford to follow them will not, and there will actually be more transmission than an approach based on personal responsibility.

“ACT said last February that people who isolate with a positive test should be able to leave isolation with a negative test. Modelling last August showed ACT was correct, a test-to-freedom policy would deliver “a 40% reduction in the number of cases infectious at release and hours infectious post-release.”

“In the 14 months since last February the rest of the world has moved on. In the U.K. isolation has been voluntary since last September. Australia’s National Cabinet ended mandatory isolation requirements last October. Singapore’s Government decommissioned its COVID website in February, they’re really moved on.

“The current advice on the main Singapore Health website says “If there is a need to go out while symptomatic, or if asymptomatic but tested positive for COVID-19, we should exercise social responsibility – minimise social interactions, wear a mask, avoid crowded places, do not visit vulnerable settings such as hospitals and nursing homes, and do not have contact with vulnerable persons, such as the elderly.”

“It’s time for the New Zealand Government to treat citizens like adults again and issue similar advice. The alternative is a worst of all worlds scenario where the Government treats adults like children, the few who do comply pay high costs, and those who don’t keep the virus circulating.

“The fact the Government has sat on this, month after month, shows reckless disregard for the people of New Zealand. They are happy to impose high costs with little benefit, and take their sweet time getting around to fixing it. COVID isolation must be made voluntary today."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>


Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 