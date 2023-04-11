Parliament

Government Gets It Right On Current COVID Settings

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 5:41 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Maintaining the current COVID-19 isolation requirement is the right decision, the Green Party says.

“Self-isolating for seven days when we have COVID is a clear and simple step we can all take to keep others safe - and the Government is right to keep the requirement in place,” says Teanau Tuiono, Green Party spokesperson for the COVID-19 response.

“Over the last week alone, more than 12,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported. I expect nearly every one of these people would agree that self-isolating is an important and necessary step they can take to protect others, particularly our immunocompromised and disabled whānau. This simple step can also avoid additional strain on the health system.

“While keeping these measures in place was the right thing to do, we do know that it’s not easy for some people to self-isolate at home for a week. That is why the Green Party has consistently called on the Government to ensure everyone has adequate income and community support to meet their needs during periods of isolation.

“As well as retaining self-isolation requirements, the Government should also focus on slowing the spread through long-term protective public health measures, equal access to new vaccines, and support for those with long COVID.

“As a minimum the Government needs to be able to guarantee clean air inside buildings through air quality monitoring, strong ventilation standards, and air purification. The Green Party is also calling on the Government to extend the availability of the bivalent vaccine to everyone aged under 30 years,” says Teanau Tuiono.

