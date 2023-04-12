Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

IMF Report Shows NZ Falling Behind Asia

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The World Economic Outlook report released by IMF today shows the fallout of Grant Robertson’s economic mismanagement, with New Zealand taking last place of all the advanced Asian and Pacific economies,” says ACT Party Leader David Seymour.

“The report is titled “A Rocky Recovery,” and of all the advanced Asian and Pacific economies, New Zealand’s road to recovery is the rockiest. In 2023 and 2024, the report projects New Zealand as having the worst unemployment, GDP growth, and change in current account balance, as well as the worst inflation in 2022, second worst in 2023, and third worst in 2024. The same report in 2019 had New Zealand leading on GDP growth.

“New Zealand is also projected as being worse off than Emerging and Developing Asia (EDA) in all of these areas except unemployment, and that’s only because unemployment is not projected for the whole of EDA. Of the six EDA unemployment projections provided, New Zealand is the worst in 2024.

“While New Zealand loses its grip on first world status, Grant Robertson still refuses to take any responsibility for the situation. He pirouetted from the COVID excuse to the Putin excuse, but totally neglects to acknowledge the fact that he recklessly borrowed and spent his way through both – that’s where this mess has come from.

“The last three years should have been approached with prudent fiscal management, not throwing stacks of cash at every shiny project which caught the Ministers’ eye. Everyday New Zealanders are now paying the price for Labour’s frivolity at the pump, the checkout, and at the bank as they get their mortgages repriced for hundreds of dollars more per week.

“ACT has released an Alternative Budget each year showing how the Government could cut billions of dollars in wasteful spending without touching frontline services. Hopefully this year Grant Robertson will listen.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 