Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 11:30 am
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with Willow-Jean Prime on Waitangi Day this year.

Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history.

“Willow-Jean will move into the Cabinet at number 20. She retains her current portfolios. All other Ministerial rankings remain the same,” Prime Minister Hipkins said.

The PM also confirmed that Minister Peeni Henare will pick up the Forestry portfolio left vacant by Stuart Nash’s departure; while Minister Barbara Edmonds will take on Economic Development. Meka Whaitiri will be the Ministerial Lead for the Hawke’s Bay cyclone recovery.

“I am also appointing Rachel Brooking as a Minister outside of Cabinet. She will pick up the Oceans and Fisheries portfolio as well as Associate Immigration and Associate Environment.”

“I’m incredibly proud to lead this Cabinet and know that Willow-Jean will be an excellent further voice at the Cabinet table, and Rachel a talented and hard-working addition to the executive,” Mr Hipkins said.

 

