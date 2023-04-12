Parliament

Extension Ensures More Survivors Are Heard In Abuse In Care Final Report

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Barbara Edmonds

Minister of Internal Affairs

The Government has agreed to a request from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care for more time to deliver its final report.

“In the past year, the Commission has received a large amount of evidence that requires detailed analysis, including over 400,000 evidential documents. There have also been recent survivor-driven engagements, including with gang members, and legal requirements need to be met to complete complex natural justice processes,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“The report back for the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care will therefore be extended to 28 March 2024.

“The work of the Royal Commission is immensely important and the Government wants to ensure it delivers a final report that best honours the needs and testimony of survivors.

“When the Commission was announced in 2018, we made a commitment that every survivor who wanted to be heard would have to opportunity to do so. This timeframe extension reflects the huge amount of evidence received and the need for every voice to be included.

“I want to acknowledge that today’s announcement may be distressing for some survivors given the many years that they fought for this Commission. Many have been waiting a long time for their stories to be heard, and for the Commission’s full report and recommendations to be delivered.

“The Government remains committed to ensuring the delivery of a high-quality final report and recommendations that meet the expectations of survivors of abuse in care.

“Support will be ongoing for survivors during this period and Commission will work closely with those who need it, including families, whānau and wider communities.

“Work on the new independent redress system design, led by the Minister for the Public Service, will not be affected by this extension and is continuing at pace,” Barbara Edmonds said.

 

Note to Editors

Work on two other priority projects, an interim listening service and easier access by survivors to records of their time in care, will also proceed at pace while the new independent redress system is set up.

The only project affected by the extension of time is the public apology to survivors, which will now be delayed until after the Commission’s final report is delivered.

Ministerial responsibilities

Minister Edmonds is the appropriate Minister for the Royal Commission and is responsible for the terms of reference, appointment of Commissioners, appropriations and presenting interim or final reports to Parliament.

Minister Little is responsible for the Crown response to the Royal Commission as Minister for the Public Service. As part of the redress work, he has today announced the appointment of co-chairs to design a survivor-led redress system.

