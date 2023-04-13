NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce

Hon James Shaw

Minister for Climate Change

Minita Take Āhuarangi

The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

New Zealand’s official Greenhouse Gas Inventory released today shows that gross emissions declined by 0.7 percent in the 12 months to the end of 2021 to 76.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. This follows a 3 percent decline in 2020, mostly due to COVID-19.

“It is good to see that government action is starting to reduce our climate emissions. We just need more of it,” James Shaw said.

“One of the reasons emissions fell in 2021 is the change in land-use driven by our Government’s freshwater reforms. What this shows is that government action works. It would also suggest that we will start to see further reductions as the impact of other policies start to show up in the inventory. This is particularly true of the policies included in the Emissions Reduction Plan we released last year.

“Because official emissions data takes over 12 months to prepare, it is always running behind where we currently are. As such we are yet to see the impact of more recent policies such as the Clean Vehicle Discount scheme, introduced in mid-2021, which has helped to push up electric vehicle sales across Aotearoa, and the Clean Car Standard, which encourages more low-emission imports.

“Early indications are positive, however. Recent quarterly data from Stats NZ shows that emissions declined by 3.5 percent in the three months to September 2022, their lowest level in eight years.

“A few weeks ago, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued its starkest warning yet that there are only a few years left to take the necessary action to limit warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

“While today's data shows we are taking the right steps, to get where we need to be the steps will need to keep getting bigger,” said James Shaw.

Notes to Editors

A copy of the inventory is available on the MfE website.

Key points from the 2021 inventory include:

New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 were 76.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2-e).

New Zealand's net emissions in 2021 were 55.7 Mt CO2-e.

Between 2020 and 2021 gross emissions decreased by 0.7 percent. The 0.7 percent decrease equals 0.5 Mt CO2-e. Net emissions increased by 3 percent, due to a 9 percent decrease in net removals from the Land Use, Land-Use Change and Forestry sector.

New Zealand’s biggest emitting sector in 2021 was agriculture, at 49 percent. This is a similar proportion to previous years. The next biggest emitting sector in 2021 was energy (including transport) at 41 percent. Since 1990, road transport emissions have increased by 85 percent.

Agricultural emissions decreased by 1.5 percent in 2021 compared to 2020 due to a reduction in dairy cattle and sheep numbers, and a fall in synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use.

Since 1990, New Zealand’s gross emissions have increased by 19 percent mostly due to an increase in methane from dairy cattle numbers, and carbon dioxide from road transport. Net emissions increased by 25 percent in the same period, mainly due to the underlying increase in gross emissions.

Inventory estimates are updated regularly as better data and methods become available. All improvements are applied across every year of the inventory, which allows years to be compared. These changes do not reflect actual emissions reductions but are improvements to the methodology and calculations used to estimate emissions.

The inventory improvements do not have any implications for New Zealand’s domestic or international targets because the targets are relative. Because the improvements to inventory data have been backdated to 1990, comparison can still be made between years.

In this year’s inventory improvements were made to the methodology in the agriculture sector. This has resulted in an overall decrease in reported agricultural emissions, of around 2.7 percent per year. However, the actual reduction is 1.5 percent.

It is important to note that the Greenhouse Gas Inventory uses a different accounting methodology to the one used to calculate New Zealand’s domestic emissions budgets. Therefore it is not possible to make a direct comparison between the data in the inventory and the emissions budget.

