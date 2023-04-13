Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon James Shaw

Minister for Climate Change
Minita Take Āhuarangi

The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

New Zealand’s official Greenhouse Gas Inventory released today shows that gross emissions declined by 0.7 percent in the 12 months to the end of 2021 to 76.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. This follows a 3 percent decline in 2020, mostly due to COVID-19.

“It is good to see that government action is starting to reduce our climate emissions. We just need more of it,” James Shaw said.

“One of the reasons emissions fell in 2021 is the change in land-use driven by our Government’s freshwater reforms. What this shows is that government action works. It would also suggest that we will start to see further reductions as the impact of other policies start to show up in the inventory. This is particularly true of the policies included in the Emissions Reduction Plan we released last year.

“Because official emissions data takes over 12 months to prepare, it is always running behind where we currently are. As such we are yet to see the impact of more recent policies such as the Clean Vehicle Discount scheme, introduced in mid-2021, which has helped to push up electric vehicle sales across Aotearoa, and the Clean Car Standard, which encourages more low-emission imports.

“Early indications are positive, however. Recent quarterly data from Stats NZ shows that emissions declined by 3.5 percent in the three months to September 2022, their lowest level in eight years.

“A few weeks ago, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued its starkest warning yet that there are only a few years left to take the necessary action to limit warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

“While today's data shows we are taking the right steps, to get where we need to be the steps will need to keep getting bigger,” said James Shaw.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

A copy of the inventory is available on the MfE website.

Key points from the 2021 inventory include:

  • New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 were 76.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2-e).
  • New Zealand's net emissions in 2021 were 55.7 Mt CO2-e.
  • Between 2020 and 2021 gross emissions decreased by 0.7 percent. The 0.7 percent decrease equals 0.5 Mt CO2-e. Net emissions increased by 3 percent, due to a 9 percent decrease in net removals from the Land Use, Land-Use Change and Forestry sector.
  • New Zealand’s biggest emitting sector in 2021 was agriculture, at 49 percent. This is a similar proportion to previous years. The next biggest emitting sector in 2021 was energy (including transport) at 41 percent. Since 1990, road transport emissions have increased by 85 percent.
  • Agricultural emissions decreased by 1.5 percent in 2021 compared to 2020 due to a reduction in dairy cattle and sheep numbers, and a fall in synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use.
  • Since 1990, New Zealand’s gross emissions have increased by 19 percent mostly due to an increase in methane from dairy cattle numbers, and carbon dioxide from road transport. Net emissions increased by 25 percent in the same period, mainly due to the underlying increase in gross emissions.

Inventory estimates are updated regularly as better data and methods become available. All improvements are applied across every year of the inventory, which allows years to be compared. These changes do not reflect actual emissions reductions but are improvements to the methodology and calculations used to estimate emissions.

The inventory improvements do not have any implications for New Zealand’s domestic or international targets because the targets are relative. Because the improvements to inventory data have been backdated to 1990, comparison can still be made between years.

In this year’s inventory improvements were made to the methodology in the agriculture sector. This has resulted in an overall decrease in reported agricultural emissions, of around 2.7 percent per year. However, the actual reduction is 1.5 percent.

It is important to note that the Greenhouse Gas Inventory uses a different accounting methodology to the one used to calculate New Zealand’s domestic emissions budgets. Therefore it is not possible to make a direct comparison between the data in the inventory and the emissions budget.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>
Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>

Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 