Name Change Doesn’t Fix Labour’s Three Waters

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 11:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s desperate attempt to rebrand their toxic Three Waters reforms won’t fool Kiwis and won’t fix New Zealand’s water infrastructure, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says.

“The message from Kiwis is very clear – they want local water assets in local hands, and with no divisive co-governance structures imposed on them.

“Today’s rebrand from the tired and incompetent Labour Government shows they just don’t get it. These are the same broken reforms, just with a new coat of paint.

“Only National has a plan to fix water infrastructure. Labour is just doing what they’ve done for six years now – making it up as they go along and hoping for the best.

“Adopting ten new entities rather than four makes a mockery of Labour’s repeated claims that four entities was the only way to go and would provide huge economic benefits.

“But the number of entities isn’t what New Zealanders care about - they care about ownership and control, and Labour’s rejigged proposal still locks local communities out of decision making.

“Labour has also kept the divisive co-governance structure, which is undemocratic and will not lead to better water services.

“Labour’s Three Waters has been a disaster from start to finish. Labour walked all over local communities, failing to take their concerns on board, stripping them of their assets and forcing four mega co-governance entities upon them.

“Labour should adopt National’s comprehensive Local Water Done Well plan that will deliver clean water and get councils on a stable financial footing.

“National will restore council ownership and control, but with stronger central government oversight, including strict rules for water quality and for investment in infrastructure, so Kiwis don’t have to worry about sewage on their streets, un-swimmable beaches, or having to boil their drinking water.

“National will require councils to ring-fence money for water infrastructure, instead of spending it on other services, and ensure water services are financially sustainable so that future generations don’t inherit outdated or failing infrastructure.

“Kiwis face a clear choice this election, Labour’s broken Three Waters, or National’s Local Water Done Well.”

