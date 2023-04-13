Science Supports Weather Recovery, Climate Resilience

Hon Ayesha Verrall

Minister for Research, Science and Innovation

The Government has made $10.8 million available for urgent research and science services to aid the recent extreme weather response and recovery.

“There is a high demand for evidence to address immediate needs and inform recovery decisions following devastating weather events such as Cyclone Gabrielle,” Research, Science and Innovation Hon Dr Minister Ayesha Verrall said.

“To help with the response and recovery, we have set aside funding to support a wide range of research and science activities, such as assessing the risk of stop bank damage, monitoring air and water quality and advanced mapping of the landscape changes.”

“We must capture knowledge and learn from this experience if we are to build resilience in the face of future emergencies and extreme weather events.”

So far, $5.76 million been allocated to projects involving nine research institutes. In line with Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways objectives to embed Te Tiriti in the research, science and innovation system and invest in Māori aspirations, a portion of funding has been allocated to enable Māori communities to access science services to support decision-making.

“Through the Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways reforms, we are working to create a sustainable, resilient and cohesive research, science and innovation system that equips New Zealand to meet complex challenges and make the most of the opportunities ahead.

“While we are allocating funding to the most urgent and potentially impactful projects, I am pleased to see many science organisations, institutions and researchers re-prioritising their existing funding to support research and science activities relevant to the response. I know that the sector will continue to be flexible to changing needs and demands as our communities recover.

“Once again the science community has come together during an emergency, just like it did to support the Covid-19 response. It’s encouraging to see the science community working together and being so responsive to the needs of New Zealand. This is how a well-functioning research, science and innovation system can work,” said Ayesha Verrall.

Funding will be allocated to short and medium term projects by 31 June 2023. Information about specific projects is being updated regularly on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website.

© Scoop Media

