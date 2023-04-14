Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Media Council: Racism Against White People Not Possible

Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:07 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The organisation that deals with complaints about media content says people don’t deserve protection from racism, ironically because of their race. It concluded that it’s not possible for white people to be victims of racism, seemingly unaware the conclusion itself is racist”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“In defending Stuff’s publication of ‘The 250th anniversary of James Cook’s arrival in New Zealand’ by poet Tusiata Avia, the Media Council says ‘less powerful groups…can seldom be racist’.

“New Zealanders will be appalled that a double standard is being applied to racism in the media.

“After receiving a number of complaints about a poem that incites violence against white people, the Media Council concluded the poem ‘provides some balance to a long-running debate’ about colonisation.

“The Council said that describing violence against people based on their ethnicity was somehow not racist:

‘Racism is typically defined as discrimination by a powerful institution, group or person against a group or person based on their race or ethnicity. In colloquial terms it means “punching down”. So while less powerful groups or people can be discriminatory (and therefore subject to Media Council principles) they can seldom be racist…The poem arguably uses dark humour, but it is not laughing at the powerless or another’s misery. Neither, given the personification of Cook, is it describing a real life situation. It is punching up at a more powerful race and gender, not down.’

“To translate, if you’re Pakeha, you’re fair game for what would be racism if the targets were Māori or Pasifika.

“In a modern liberal democracy, all people should be held to the same standards, but the Media Council believes it is not possible for people of some ethnicities to be racist. That is in itself discriminatory.

“Rather than seeing the poem for what it is – an angry, racist tirade from someone who paints all Pakeha with the same brush – the Council tied itself in knots trying to explain that descriptions of women using pig hunting knives to kill white men are just ‘artistic devices’.

‘Most of the complainants are concerned at the murderous violence described in the poem, but James Cook in this poem is not a person living in modern-day Christchurch and the violence is not real. Cook in the poem is a personification of all Pakeha male colonists over the past 250 years, or indeed of colonisation as a process that from the viewpoint of many indigenous peoples, often brought with it theft and violence, amongst other, arguably more favourable things. Personification is a common artistic device used across cultures and centuries, most often seen in newspapers when employed by cartoonists. By casting this ‘Cook’ as a modern day criminal on the streets of Christchurch, Ms Avia seems to be arguing not that James Cook himself was a rapist or murderer, but that the violence of the colonisation that followed Cook (often perpetrated by “white men like you”) still has repercussions today. Where many of the complainants see the poem as inciting violence, another reading of it suggests the poem is describing a legacy of violence and anger that the poet blames on colonisation.’

“If a Pakeha poet used such ‘artistic devices’ about another ethnic group, they would not be feted by the media, funded by the taxpayer, or published; they’d be cancelled. Complainants rightly pointed out that was a double standard.

“The Government and media have rightly called for less division and more civility in our society. New Zealanders will find it hypocritical that they have funded and published this piece of ‘art’.

"All in all, this sad episode shows how out of the touch media and government can be.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>

Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>



Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 