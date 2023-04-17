More Digital Training For Seniors Rolls Out Across New Zealand

The Government will continue to help get seniors digitally enabled, Minister for Seniors Ginny Andersen announced today.

Six providers of digital training will deliver essential digital skills courses for up to 5,000 learners around the country.

“Being online is increasingly important for participation in modern life, but as many as one in four older people do not access the internet regularly,” Ginny Andersen said.

Budget 2022 allocated $1.341 million over three years for the Office for Seniors to expand its award-winning digital literacy training for seniors programme.

Barriers to digital inclusion can include a lack of access to devices or connections, the skills needed to use them or mistrust of the online environment.

“The programmes focus on supporting older people to develop the skills to get online safely and confidently

“This new funding is particularly targeted to deliver digital skills training in a way that works for diverse groups of older people, including older Māori, Pacific and East Asian people

The Office for Seniors Digital Literacy Training for Seniors programme previously won the education category in the 2021 IDC Smart City Asia Pacific Awards.

“It’s fantastic to be able to expand this great programme to improve digital inclusion for our seniors. From doing banking online, to staying in touch with Grandchildren, we want to make sure our seniors have access to all that modern technology offers” Ginny Andersen said.

This expanded three-year programme includes funding for evaluation of the training.

