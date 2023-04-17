Parliament

Government Forms New Partnership To Support Youth In Solomon Islands

Monday, 17 April 2023, 3:22 pm
Hon Barbara Edmonds

Minister for Pacific Peoples

Minister of Economic Development

· NZ$2.4 million to support young people in Solomon Islands not in education, employment or training

· Funding will support the development and delivery of programmes and courses in Solomon Islands and Tonga

· Builds on New Zealand’s existing partnerships and programmes in Solomon Islands supporting young people

A new partnership between Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific Community (SPC) will see a multi-country youth empowerment programme delivered, beginning in Solomon Islands, providing opportunities for youth to upskill and access decent work.

Announced during a visit to the Aotearoa New Zealand-funded Honiara Youth Hub, Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds confirmed NZ$2.4 million will be invested to support the establishment of the regional Pacific Youth Engagement, Empowerment and Economic Pathways programme.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to supporting our Pacific whānau to develop pathways for young people to thrive and participate meaningfully in their communities,” Barbara Edmonds said.

“This funding will support the programmes to be developed and then delivered by local service providers. These skills-building courses and programmes aim to engage a cohort of young people who are not in education, employment or training.

“It also builds on programmes and partnerships we’re already supporting for example; ChildFund’s Impact Programme, Save the Children’s Protektim Pikinini Moa and World Vision’s Youth Social and Entrepreneurship Development (YSED).

“Our children and young people, with the right skills and pathways, can one day give voice to and help tackle issues and challenges, like climate change, confronting their home countries. All young people have potential to contribute to society and are critical voices to inform and influence solutions.

“70 per cent of Solomon Islands population is under the age of 35. This is why having access to vocational, literacy and numeracy skills — and harnessing the potential of young people as the region’s future problem solvers, leaders and innovators — will be essential for a more stable, resilient and inclusive Solomon Islands,” Barbara Edmonds said.

  • Aotearoa New Zealand already works with a range of partners to support young people to access development opportunities in a range of sectors. These include a long-standing partnership with Honiara City Council to upgrade the Multi-Purpose Hall and Honiara Youth Hub, as well as with ChildFund New Zealand, Young Entrepreneurs Council of Solomon Islands (YECSI), World Vision, and Save the Children.
  • In the Solomon Islands, SPC is partnering with the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs as the lead agency.
  • Service providers will be engaged to support young women and young men to pursue opportunities in areas such as carpentry, agriculture, electrical, mechanical engineering, clothing and textiles, and catering.

