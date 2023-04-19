Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Nats Get A 6/10 For Ag Policy

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 10:22 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“National’s agriculture policy says the right things but has too much compromise and a glaring omission of policy on He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN) and protecting property rights from Significant Natural Areas (SNAs). ACT has the policy that will bring about real change for farmers,” says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“The good news for farmers is that ACT will be campaigning to make the next government’s agriculture policy a 10/10, by getting rid of the RSE cap completely, putting an end to virtue-signalling climate policy like HWEN, retaining property rights by repealing SNAs, and going further to ensure regional government has full control over freshwater limits.

“It seems like National don’t want to talk about He Waka Eke Noa, that’s probably because they back it. The document claims there will be announcements to come on emissions pricing, but farmers deserve to know what their position is now. It is one of the most significant issues effecting farmers today.

“ACT was the only party to vote against the Zero Carbon Act because we knew that it would lead to costly virtue-signalling interventions on sectors like agriculture, without actually lowering global emissions. We’re clear that emissions pricing is not the answer, the fairest and most simple answer is to match our agricultural emission reduction goals with our five closest trading partners. This means there is no risk of reducing production so other countries can pick up the slack.

“Doubling the RSE cap is nice as well, but ACT believes the sensible policy change would be to remove the cap on the number of RSEs completely, like Australia’s scheme.

“It’s good they have adopted ACT’s position on live animal exports. It is a $500m industry that the country needs and I have a Member’s Bill ready to go.

“Getting rid of some of the central planning around freshwater policies is good, ACT has been campaigning to allow regional councils and communities to set their own freshwater management limits right from the start and if National are truly committed to getting Wellington out of farming they should do the same.

“ACT agrees farmers are overregulated, but we don’t need more bureaucracy in the form of a panel to work that out. HWEN, Intensive Winter Grazing regs, SNAs would all go under ACT. No serious reformer proposes the two regulations for one rule. It’s a great sound bite, but it doesn’t solve any problem. If you’re not serious about regulatory discipline, you just end up with the average regulation being twice as long.

“The next Government can’t just water down Labour and the Greens’ anti-farming policies. They need to be scrapped entirely.

“ACT has committed to getting rid of HWEN in favour of a market-consistent climate policy that works, and scrapping Significant Natural Areas entirely, instead of National’s proposal to ‘focus the definition’.

“Change is possible for farmers in the next election, but they need a strong ACT presence for it to be real change.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:


National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>



Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 