Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Must Come To Table On RSE Residency

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 11:48 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party welcomes National’s support of residency pathways to RSE workers, and is urging Labour to join this emerging cross-party consensus.

“The Government needs to act urgently to provide a pathway to residency for RSE workers. While we welcome National coming to the table on pathways to residency, we must go further and decouple work visas from single employers, and completely redesign the scheme to put workers rights first. Without an actual overhaul of the scheme, the exploitation of workers will continue propping up the agriculture industry,” says Green Party immigration spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March.

“We know from research and media reports that migrant workers continue to endure exploitation and unsafe accommodation.

“Workers from the Pacific need to be treated with dignity and respect, which is why the RSE scheme needs an overhaul focused on improving workers conditions and creating pathways to residency.

“The Greens have long called for pathways to residency for RSE workers, so it’s good to see other parties finally joining the call.

“But, doubling the RSE scheme without committing to improving conditions for workers, while pledging to get rid of the median wage requirements for other temporary migrant workers as National is proposing, is trying to prop up the agriculture industry through exploitation.

“The Greens remain the only party committed to fighting for fair pathways to residency for all migrant workers who help build Aotearoa,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:


National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>



Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 