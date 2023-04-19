Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Scrambling With NCEA Assessment Delay

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government’s decision to further delay the NCEA literacy and numeracy assessment by another two years shows that Labour’s education policies are failing Kiwi kids, National’s Education spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“This delay is a panicked response from Labour as they finally wake up to how serious New Zealand’s declining education standards are.

“The Government’s pilot of this assessment showed that 90 per cent of students in decile one schools would have failed, and therefore could not obtain any NCEA qualification. Labour has neglected the very students that need a great education to change their lives.

“Overall, more than half of New Zealand students involved in the pilot were unable to pass a foundational writing test the OECD says is necessary to succeed in further learning, life, and work.

“It is clear the Minister and her predecessor had no clue the pilot results would be this bad.

“Labour is completely in the dark about the progress of Kiwi kids because for six years they have failed to assess students’ progress and take any action to turn around declining standards.

“Ensuring that kids can do the basics in maths, reading and writing should have always been the Government’s first priority in education. Delays such as this could have been avoided if Labour had been focused on the basics.”

National has a plan to Teach the Basics Brilliantly. National will ensure:

  • Primary and intermediate students spend an hour on average on reading, writing, and maths every day
  • Minimum requirements are set for what schools must teach every year in reading, writing, maths and science
  • Regular standardised assessment and clear reporting to parents
  • Better training and more tools to support teachers

“Our children deserve the very best education to give them the greatest opportunity to live up to their potential. That is what a National Government will deliver.

“Delaying these assessments is an admission from Labour that their education policies are failing our kids, and our country.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 

Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>

National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>



Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 