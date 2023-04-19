Labour Scrambling With NCEA Assessment Delay

The Government’s decision to further delay the NCEA literacy and numeracy assessment by another two years shows that Labour’s education policies are failing Kiwi kids, National’s Education spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“This delay is a panicked response from Labour as they finally wake up to how serious New Zealand’s declining education standards are.

“The Government’s pilot of this assessment showed that 90 per cent of students in decile one schools would have failed, and therefore could not obtain any NCEA qualification. Labour has neglected the very students that need a great education to change their lives.

“Overall, more than half of New Zealand students involved in the pilot were unable to pass a foundational writing test the OECD says is necessary to succeed in further learning, life, and work.

“It is clear the Minister and her predecessor had no clue the pilot results would be this bad.

“Labour is completely in the dark about the progress of Kiwi kids because for six years they have failed to assess students’ progress and take any action to turn around declining standards.

“Ensuring that kids can do the basics in maths, reading and writing should have always been the Government’s first priority in education. Delays such as this could have been avoided if Labour had been focused on the basics.”

National has a plan to Teach the Basics Brilliantly. National will ensure:

Primary and intermediate students spend an hour on average on reading, writing, and maths every day

Minimum requirements are set for what schools must teach every year in reading, writing, maths and science

Regular standardised assessment and clear reporting to parents

Better training and more tools to support teachers

“Our children deserve the very best education to give them the greatest opportunity to live up to their potential. That is what a National Government will deliver.

“Delaying these assessments is an admission from Labour that their education policies are failing our kids, and our country.”

