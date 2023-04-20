Parliament

National Will Increase Penalties For Highway Blockers

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 10:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National will increase the penalties for those who obstruct major thoroughfares, like the anti-road activists who once again blocked key roads in Wellington, causing significant disruption this morning, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“It is utterly unacceptable that anti-road activists are once again obstructing Wellington’s State Highways and tunnels, causing major disruption to thousands of commuters and businesses.

“Wellingtonians are rightly furious as they face long delays and are forced off buses because roads are blocked.

“National has proposed legislation to introduce a new offence which will increase the penalty for people engaging in this behaviour to a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine of $20,000, or both. This is in line with what other countries have had to do following this type of highly disruptive behaviour.

“This will apply to a person who, without reasonable excuse, enters, remains on, climbs, jumps from, or otherwise trespasses on a major bridge, tunnel, or road and causes damage or seriously disrupts or obstructs vehicles or pedestrians.

“This means that if the route is closed or traffic is diverted as a result of the conduct, and if there is no reasonable excuse like an accident or having a permit, then there will be greater consequences than exist under current laws.

“It doesn’t stop people from protesting, but it makes it crystal clear that if you blockade a motorway, you will face consequences.

“Not only is such conduct annoying to commuters, but it is also downright reckless and dangerous.

“This bill will send the appropriate signal to deter such unacceptable behaviour.”

