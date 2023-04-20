Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Inflation The New Normal Under Labour

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 11:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The cost of living crisis has become the new normal under Labour, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“It’s a sad day when New Zealanders are being told to believe that annual price rises of 6.7 per cent are somehow good news.

“The reality is that today’s data confirms the cost of living crisis has become a struggle without end for far too many New Zealanders and their families.

“Inflation in New Zealand has been far too high for far too long. Today’s CPI figures mark the 24th month of New Zealand inflation levels being out of control, even while interest rates have been pummelling Kiwis with ever blunter force.

“Worryingly, behind the headline CPI figure sets yet another dismal fact: New Zealand is now experiencing its highest recorded rate of domestic (or non-tradeable) inflation ever - at 6.8 per cent for the year.

“This proves New Zealand’s inflation problem can’t just be blamed on global factors. The Labour Government’s stubborn refusal to rein in spending, reduce costs or fix worker shortages has fuelled our home-grown inflation fire, helping constant price rises become entrenched in our economy.

“Inflation has become a prolonged issue, delivering huge harm to Kiwis who can’t keep up with food, rent and mortgage bills.

“The Finance Minister previously tried to talk-down New Zealand’s inflation problem claiming it was merely ‘short-term’. He was completely wrong. New Zealand has now had inflation outside our target range for two years.

“This is a prolonged punishment for every New Zealander, with the Government delivering nothing to bring it to an end.

“The Government’s refusal to do its own bit to address inflation has left the Reserve Bank fighting on its own, forcing it to crank interest-rates ever higher. New Zealanders are being punished twice: once with record-high price rises and twice with sharply rising interest rates.

“National would address the underlying drivers of rampant price inflation – focus the Reserve Bank on a single inflation-busting mandate; reduce costs and regulations being faced by business; fix worker shortages; bring discipline to Government spending and reduce the tax Kiwis pay.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On China’s Big New Power Troika


Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>


 
 

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>

National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>



Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 