Questions Remain Following IPCA Report

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

While today’s report into the handling of last year’s occupation of Parliament grounds confirms that frontline Police did an outstanding job, serious questions remain, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“Those of us working at Parliament at the time could clearly see how professional, determined and courageous our frontline Police were. It’s good to see that confirmed and acknowledged in today’s report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

“Police worked hard and improvised, despite not always having the equipment, numbers, clear communication and direction that they required and deserved.

“This leaves some serious questions unanswered.

“Why did the Police Commissioner send a message to his senior team that a response to the protest was expected the next day, immediately following an ‘uncomfortable discussion’ he had with the Deputy Prime Minister, Attorney General and Speaker of the House on 9 March?

“Why did the tactics and operation suddenly have a change in direction following this meeting?

“Why were no records kept or available to the IPCA detailing the conversations between Ministers and senior Police officers? Many frontline Police officers felt political pressure had been used to try to stop a protest that was embarrassing to the Government.

“Why were officers deployed and put at risk in a rushed operation without the right equipment, not enough numbers, and knowing it was an impossible task?

“Why have Parliament’s Speaker’s actions not been addressed? The report makes it clear he acted against the advice of Police and his actions only inflamed tensions with the protestors.

“Why did the Prime Minister not inform opposition leaders that she had received a request from Police to meet with protest leaders in an attempt to help with a peaceful outcome?

“National acknowledges the incredible men and women working on the frontline throughout the protest, but several questions remain regarding the leadership of the response.”

