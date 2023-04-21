Parliament

Govt More Than Doubles Support For Victims Of Retail Crime

Friday, 21 April 2023, 8:25 am
The Government is making sure retailers can continue to get support for security and safety measures, by more than doubling the investment into the retail crime prevention programme, Police Minister Ginny Andersen announced today.

“Last year we saw a spike in ram raids and other retail crime that was having a real impact on our communities,” Ginny Andersen said.

“While those numbers are trending down, I want to make sure we are continuing to support Police on prevention and reassurance in our communities. So today I’m announcing a further $9 million to top up the retail crime prevention fund, bringing the total investment to $15 million.

“A total of 501 stores that were a victim of a ram raid or aggravated robbery have had quotes approved, and a total of 2383 interventions have been approved for eligible stores. A total of 1021 security interventions have been completed and invoiced by contractors.

“Installations so far have included 222 fog cannons, 181 security sirens, 193 alarms, 195 CCTV systems or system upgrades, 82 bollards or similar security measures, 101 roller doors, and 47 other interventions that include improved lighting/strengthened windows.

“The Retail Crime Prevention Programme is delivering for dairies and small shops and the feedback we are getting from the community is great. They really appreciate the backing the Government has given them and it’s great they are getting on board with us.

“This continued investment is vital to support Police to do their job of protecting the community. The Government is also supporting the wider retail community through the fog cannon subsidy, which is being managed through MBIE. As at 18 April, 342 installations have been completed, with 892 applications approved.

Alongside this work to better protect victims of retail crime, the Government is funding programmes aimed at holding the young people who are committing these crimes accountable, and if possible, getting them back on the right track.

For example last year the Government expanded Kotahi te Whakaaro, which has seen success so far with 82 percent of children referred to the programme not reoffending. The Government also initiated a circuit breaker to intervene within 24 hours if a young person was a recidivist offender and stop them from committing further crime. The programme has dealt with 84 children so far and of them 67 have not reoffended.

“The majority of these young offenders have a family history of violence, so we need to make sure we get in early and break the cycle of crime.

“The Government is making sure that victims of retail offending are supported, while also taking a pragmatic approach to make sure that those who are offending are held to account, and where appropriate into programmes to help get them back on the right track,” Ginny Andersen said.

